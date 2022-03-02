Cramer's lightning round: Norwegian Cruise Line is a buy

Loading chart...

Norwegian Cruise Line: "One of the worst performers in the market, with one of the best CEOs. I still believe. I think at $20, with everything starting to open around the world, it is a [buy]."

Loading chart...

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais: "I think that's an interesting spec, frankly, because I believe in emerging markets, and that would certainly be the way to play it. I'm going to say I think you're onto something. I like it."

Loading chart...

Masimo: "I am just astounded, astounded, that people hate it. We've got to bring them on. I'm not going to jump to conclusions. I just said wow. I'm so glad I haven't been pushing that stock because I happen to like their product. I used it every day during the pandemic. Let's go Masimo on. Their products are fantastic, and I never understood that shortfall."

Loading chart...

Foot Locker: "I was tempted to think it was an overreaction, but here's my problem: I have another retailer that I like because the [dividend] yield and keep thinking it's going to come back, and it's been a mistake. Foot Locker, I think, is at cross purposes with Nike right now. Nike wants to do more direct-to-consumer. Foot Locker is in the way. I am not attracted by that yield ... because we were worried about the fundamentals."

Loading chart...