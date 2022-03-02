Ford will split EVs and legacy autos into separate units as it aims to boost electric business

In this article F

People visit Ford's all-electric SUV Mustang Mach-E at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, the United States, Nov. 22, 2019. Xinhua via Getty Images

DETROIT – Ford Motor said Wednesday it will reorganize operations to separate its electric and internal-combustion engine businesses into separate units within the automaker. The company expects the move will streamline its growing electric vehicle business and maximize profits.. It's a similar strategy to how Ford is operating its Ford Pro commercial vehicle business under CEO Jim Farley's "Ford+" turnaround plan. "We're announcing one of the biggest changes in our history today," Farley said Wednesday morning when announcing the reorganization. Separating the operations but keeping them in-house goes halfway to appeasing some Wall Street analysts who have been pressuring legacy automakers such as Ford to spin off their electric vehicle operations to capture value that investors have been awarding some EV start-ups.

Farley said the new EV business will "produce as much excitement as any pure EV competitor, but with scale and resources that no start-up could ever match." He described the legacy business as "a profit and cash engine" for the company. Shares of Ford were up roughly 4% during pre-market trading. The stock closed Tuesday at $16.70 a share, down by 4.9%. While announcing the new businesses, Farley said Ford plans to generate 10% adjusted operating profits across the company and produce more than 2 million electric vehicles by 2026.

The EV business will be called "Ford Model e." The traditional operations will be "Ford Blue." Ford said they will "operate as distinct businesses but share relevant technology and best practices to leverage scale and drive operating improvements." The company plans to breakout financial results for the new units as well as its Ford+ business by 2023, giving investors greater transparency into the operations. "We are going all in, creating separate but complementary businesses that give us start-up speed and unbridled innovation in Ford Model E together with Ford Blue's industrial know-how, volume and iconic brands like Bronco, that start-ups can only dream about," Farley said in a statement. The move follows Bloomberg News first reporting that Farley was evaluating whether to separate its EV and traditional business, including a potential spinoff. Farley last week said Ford had no plans to spin off either of the operations. Ford's plans follow a similar move by crosstown rival General Motors in late-2019 to largely split up its engineering of EVs and traditional vehicles. GM has said it does not have plans to spin off its EV business.

New leadership