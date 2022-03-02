CNBC Investing Club

Investing Club: Cramer calls Ford split the 'destroy Tesla plan' — here's why he says it will work

Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: This delivery stock rally gave us a chance to make a sale and pad our rainy day cash fund
Jeff Marks12 min ago
CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: Another day another pop in this steelmaker — so we're taking some more profits
Zev Fimaan hour ago
CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: We're adding to a stock that won't be greatly impacted by higher energy costs
Jeff Marks3 hours ago
Read More