With Huawei out of the picture, Chinese smartphone rivals take the spotlight at MWC

The Oppo Find X5 series on display at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

BARCELONA — Huawei's pain has been fellow Chinese smartphone makers' gain at the biggest mobile trade show of the year.

Smaller Chinese smartphone brands such as Oppo, Honor and Realme made a splash at Mobile World Congress this week with a slew of new device launches and aggressive international expansion plans.

Oppo launched its new flagship Find X5 Pro, a high-end device that features a white ceramic back with a sleek bump that houses a camera unit developed by Swedish manufacturer Hasselblad.

The Oppo Find X5 Pro starts at a price of 1,299 euros ($1,445), while two more affordable models the Find X5 Lite and Find X5 will retail at 999 euros and 499 euros respectively.

"Oppo is well positioned to take Huawei's position as a leading Android challenger to Samsung," said Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight.

"The company now needs to double down on its marketing to drive consumer awareness of its brand and products."