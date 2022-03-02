UN watchdog warns Russia bombardment endangers Ukraine's nuclear security, calls for restraint

Ukrainian servicemen take part in military exercises in the ghost city of Pripyat, near Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant on February 4, 2022.

The U.N.'s nuclear watchdog on Wednesday warned Russia's onslaught of Ukraine is raising the risk of nuclear accidents, calling for restraint from all actions that could jeopardize the safe operations of Ukraine's nuclear facilities.

It comes as Russia's war with Ukraine enters its seventh day, with fighting raging across the country.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said Russia's invasion of Ukraine marks the first time a military conflict has taken place amidst the facilities of a large and established nuclear power program — which in this case includes the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant in 1986.

"The situation in Ukraine is unprecedented and I continue to be gravely concerned," IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said in an introductory statement to the 35-nation Board of Governors.

"The safety and security of nuclear facilities, and nuclear and other radioactive material, in Ukraine must under no circumstances be endangered."

Grossi repeated his call for restraint from all measures that could disrupt the security of nuclear and other radioactive material, warning that "any such incident could have severe consequences, aggravating human suffering and causing environmental harm."

The U.N.'s nuclear watchdog said Ukraine's four nuclear power plants continued to operate normally but emphasized that there was "nothing normal" about the extraordinary circumstances under which those working at the plants were managing to keep the reactors that produce half of Ukraine's electricity operating.

The IAEA's Grossi said the agency had been informed by Russia on Tuesday that its troops had taken control of the territory around Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant.

Situated in the southeast of the country, the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant is Ukraine's largest and houses six of its 15 operational nuclear power reactors.