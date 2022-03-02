LIVE UPDATES
Ukraine raises war funds in bond sale; fighting could turn more destructive as Russia uses heavy weaponry
This is CNBC's live blog tracking Wednesday's developments in Russia's attack on Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.
Military experts say they expect the war in Ukraine to become more destructive and deadly as Russia turns to heavy artillery.
"And in doing that, they're going to do something that ... they didn't want to do, because they wanted to take the city intact," retired U.S. Army Col. Jack Jacobs told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."
In his State of the Union address, U.S. President Joe Biden promised to "inflict pain" on Russian President Vladimir Putin. He also commended the Ukrainian people for their courage and resilience in the face of Russia's onslaught.
Ukraine issues war bonds, raising about $270 million
Ukraine's government has raised about $270 million from war bonds it issued Tuesday.
"The proceeds from the bonds will be used to meet the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and to ensure the uninterrupted provision of the state's financial needs under the war," the ministry tweeted.
Ukraine's finance ministry said the bonds have a yield of 11% with a tenure of one year.
Ukraine has sought to raise funds through multiple ways, such as accepting funds through crypto wallets, as its conflict with Russia deepens.
— Weizhen Tan, Christine Wang
U.S. and allies vow to make Putin's war funds "worthless"
Biden rallied allies Tuesday night and praised joint economic measures imposed on Russian President Vladimir Putin's economy.
"We are cutting off Russia's largest banks from the international financial system," Biden said. "Putin is now isolated from the world more than ever," he added, referencing retaliatory measures taken for the Kremlin's war in Ukraine.
Biden said that the U.S. and its allies were making "Putin's $630 billion war fund worthless," by preventing Russia's central bank from defending the Russian ruble.
"We are choking off Russia's access to technology that will sap its economic strength and weaken its military for years to come," he added.
— Amanda Macias
Life in a bomb shelter in Donetsk region
Residents stay in a bomb shelter after recent shellings in the separatist-controlled settlements in Mykolayivka (Nikolayevka) and Bugas in the Donetsk region (DPR) of Ukraine on March 1.