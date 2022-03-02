Ukraine raises war funds in bond sale; fighting could turn more destructive as Russia uses heavy weaponry

Military experts say they expect the war in Ukraine to become more destructive and deadly as Russia turns to heavy artillery.

"And in doing that, they're going to do something that ... they didn't want to do, because they wanted to take the city intact," retired U.S. Army Col. Jack Jacobs told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

In his State of the Union address, U.S. President Joe Biden promised to "inflict pain" on Russian President Vladimir Putin. He also commended the Ukrainian people for their courage and resilience in the face of Russia's onslaught.