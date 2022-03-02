CNBC Pro

Santoli: Investors find reassurance as Fed Chair Powell offers certainty on a rate hike

Michael Santoli@michaelsantoli
WATCH LIVE

More In Santoli on Stocks

CNBC ProSantoli: Investors snap up Treasurys in search of safe assets, as the S&P 500 lingers in a downtrend
Michael Santoli
CNBC ProSantoli: It’s touch-and-go for the S&P 500 as investors watch conflict in Eastern Europe
Michael Santoli
CNBC ProRussia-Ukraine tension is a convenient excuse for the stock sell-off, but it's about more than that
Michael Santoli
Read More