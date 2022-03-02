Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: ChargePoint, Snowflake, Box & more

Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading:

Snowflake — Snowflake shares dropped 25% in extended trading after the company showed the slowest revenue growth during the fourth quarter since at least 2019. The company reported $383.8 million in revenue, compared to the $372.6 million analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting.

American Eagle Outfitters — Shares of the retailer declined 7% during extended trading after American Eagle's quarter was in-line with estimates. The company earned 35 cents per share, excluding items, on $1.51 billion in revenue.

Box, Inc. — Shares of Box gained 6% after the company beat top- and bottom-line estimates during the fourth quarter. The company earned 24 cents per share excluding items on $233 million in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting the company to earn 23 cents on $229 million in revenue.

Pure Storage — Purge Storage shares jumped 11% following the company's third-quarter earnings. Pure Storage earned 22 cents excluding items on $562.7 million in revenue. Analysts surveyed by StreetAccount were expecting the company to earn 12 cents on $530.6 million in revenue.