The top 10 companies hiring for hybrid jobs in 2022, according to FlexJobs

If you're dreading the thought of returning to an office full-time, you're not alone. 

Future Forum, Slack's research consortium, spoke with over 10,000 knowledge workers in January and found that 68% of people prefer a flexible, hybrid work environment. 

To help people find the best hybrid opportunities, FlexJobs, a membership service for jobseekers, identified the top 75 companies hiring for hybrid jobs in 2022. 

FlexJobs looked at about 57,000 companies and their job posting histories on the site's database between January and December 2021 to compile their list. These companies had the highest number of hybrid job openings on FlexJobs last year and are expected to continue hiring for hybrid positions at a rapid pace in 2022. 

"More companies are adopting and embracing hybrid work arrangements even two years after the pandemic began," FlexJobs career coach Toni Frana tells CNBC Make It. "It's clear that workers value flexibility – but as hybrid positions become more popular, we're seeing these roles become more competitive to get, too."

FlexJobs defined "hybrid" as companies that require workers to come to the office 2-4 times each week or are "generally remote" with some in-office days each month.

Here are the top 10 companies hiring for hybrid jobs in 2022, according to FlexJobs, along with the full list of the top 75 companies here.

1. Robert Half International 

Headquarters: Menlo Park, California 

Industry: Staffing and consulting

Hybrid jobs: Graphic designer, payroll specialist, contracts manager 

2. UnitedHealth Group

Headquarters: Minnetonka, Minnesota

Industry: Health care 

Hybrid jobs: Accountant, sales support representative, senior marketing manager

3. Kelly 

Headquarters: Troy, Michigan 

Industry: Staffing 

Hybrid jobs: Commercial recruiter, senior tax analyst, talent supply chain consultant

4. Thermo Fisher Scientific 

Headquarters: Waltham, Massachusetts

Industry: Biotechnology

Hybrid jobs: Quality analyst specialist, systems engineer, market development manager 

5. Verizon

Headquarters: New York, New York 

Industry: Telecommunications 

Hybrid jobs: Lead application developer, principal cloud architect, business intelligence consultant 

6. Stride, Inc. 

Headquarters: Herndon, Virginia 

Industry: Education 

Hybrid jobs: Project specialist, copywriter and content marketing coordinator, IT specialist 

7. Accounting Principals 

Headquarters: Jacksonville, Florida 

Industry: Staffing 

Hybrid jobs: Payroll specialist, senior credit specialist, legal billing specialist 

8. Grand Canyon Education - GCE

Headquarters: Phoenix, Arizona 

Industry: Education 

Hybrid jobs: Student services counselor, accounts payable specialist, faculty specialist 

9. CVS Health 

Headquarters: Woonsocket, Rhode Island

Industry: Health care 

Hybrid jobs: Wellness coordinator, digital product manager, executive assistant 

10. Lincoln Financial Group

Headquarters: Radnor, Pennsylvania 

Industry: Finance 

Hybrid jobs: Service center representative, claims specialist, corporate communications consultant 

