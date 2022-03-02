Ukraine accepts dogecoin, other cryptocurrencies for donations as funding rises to $35 million

Ukraine has expanded the number of cryptocurrencies it is accepting for donations toward its military as Russia's invasion continues.

On Wednesday, Mykhailo Fedorov, vice prime minister of Ukraine, said people can send dogecoin as a donation. Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency which originally started off as a joke and has been talked up by Tesla founder Elon Musk.

It is often dubbed a "memecoin," referring to popular internet jokes.

"Now even meme can support our army and save lives from Russian invaders," Fedorov tweeted.

On Tuesday, Fedorov tweeted about a project called Aid For Ukraine. It is a collaboration between the Ukrainian government, Everstake and a cryptocurrency blockchain platform called Solana.

People can now donate solana cryptocurrency as well as any other digital tokens based upon Solana.

Ukraine is also accepting non-fungible tokens or NFTs as donations too. These are unique assets such as a piece of digital art stored using blockchain technology to verify and track each NFT.