60% of teens want to launch their own businesses instead of working regular jobs

Today's teens are thinking differently about their future employment, and many have decided they don't want to work for anyone else.

About 60% of teenagers are more interested in someday starting their own business instead of working a traditional job, according to a March 1 survey from Junior Achievement USA. The survey of 1,000 teens aged 13 to 17 was conducted online Dec. 16 to 22 by Wakefield Research.

Nearly 2 in 5 teens surveyed said their inspiration for entrepreneurship mostly comes from social media influencers and celebrities. The survey also found that 45% of teens want to learn the ropes from current business owners and 37% would be interested in programs at or after school teaching entrepreneurship.

"I think that's very encouraging — it's not just a whim or a flight of fancy," said Ed Grocholski, chief marketing officer of Junior Achievement USA. "They literally are interested in delving deeper and learning how to do this the right way."

Teaching high school students about business

To encourage entrepreneurship, Junior Achievement offers programs that teach teens about owning and running a business, including the JA Company Program Pop-up.

The Company Program Pop-up is geared towards middle and high school students and helps them start thinking about planning and launching business ventures.

Juan Cruz, a teacher at Lawrence High School in Lawrence, Massachusetts, has taught the program in class for a few years. He's seen first-hand how it engages students and shows them a viable career path regardless if they're going to college or not.

"This class shows them there are other opportunities where you can be just as successful," said Cruz.

Before taking Mr. Cruz's class, high school sophomore Milleana Santiago didn't know anything about entrepreneurship.