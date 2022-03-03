A 4-day workweek doesn’t mean less work. Here’s what to know

The four-day workweek is gaining traction. It also has a lot of fans.

A whopping 92% of U.S. workers are in favor of the shortened workweek, a survey from cloud software vendor Qualtrics found.

The findings come on the heels of an announcement by Belgium's federal government that it will allow workers in the country's public and private sectors to cut a day out of their workweek if they so choose.

Yet don't mistake a four-day workweek as one with a lighter workload.

In Belgium, workers can lengthen their workday to 10 hours in order to take the fifth day off. There is also a global trial that is about to start testing a 100-80-100 model. Workers will receive 100% of their pay for 80% of the time and maintain 100% productivity. On April 1, 37 North American companies will begin the six-month pilot.

It's part of a cultural shift happening in the workplace that is resulting in more employers addressing employee well-being.

"Some years ago the logic of work and companies would have been people need to work longer and harder," said Juliet B. Schor, a sociology professor at Boston College who will be conducting research on the global four-day workweek trials.

"It has flipped now, so there's this idea that people can be more efficient," she added. "They can do five days work in four days."

Several firms already follow 100-80-100 model. Mike Melillo, co-founder and CEO of outdoor technology company The Wanderlust Group, heads one of those companies. He said he's often questioned about whether it really works.

"[People] think it's some Gen Z, millennial, 'we're entitled, we should work less,'" said Melillo, who instituted the four-day workweek early on in the pandemic after realizing the toll the crisis was taking on employees.