A 4-day workweek doesn’t mean less work. Here’s what to know

The four-day workweek is gaining traction. It also has a lot of fans.
A whopping 92% of U.S. workers are in favor of the shortened workweek, a survey from cloud software vendor Qualtrics found.
The findings come on the heels of an announcement by Belgium's federal government that it will allow workers in the country's public and private sectors to cut a day out of their workweek if they so choose.
Yet don't mistake a four-day workweek as one with a lighter workload.
In Belgium, workers can lengthen their workday to 10 hours in order to take the fifth day off. There is also a global trial that is about to start testing a 100-80-100 model. Workers will receive 100% of their pay for 80% of the time and maintain 100% productivity. On April 1, 37 North American companies will begin the six-month pilot.
More from Invest in You:
Want a four-day-workweek job? Here's how to land one
Meet the company that offers its contract workers benefits and job security
This worker took 3 months off with pay to hike in Europe
It's part of a cultural shift happening in the workplace that is resulting in more employers addressing employee well-being.
"Some years ago the logic of work and companies would have been people need to work longer and harder," said Juliet B. Schor, a sociology professor at Boston College who will be conducting research on the global four-day workweek trials.
"It has flipped now, so there's this idea that people can be more efficient," she added. "They can do five days work in four days."
Several firms already follow 100-80-100 model. Mike Melillo, co-founder and CEO of outdoor technology company The Wanderlust Group, heads one of those companies. He said he's often questioned about whether it really works.
"[People] think it's some Gen Z, millennial, 'we're entitled, we should work less,'" said Melillo, who instituted the four-day workweek early on in the pandemic after realizing the toll the crisis was taking on employees.
However, the company cut down on meetings and improved communication. The same amount of work was getting done in less time — and workers were coming back to work on Tuesday, after a three-day weekend, recharged.
"The numbers do not lie," Melillo said. "More people are applying to come work at TWG.
"We're producing better results than we have in any year prior."
In fact, applications are up 800% from last year and the company has around a 98% retention rate, he pointed out. Last year's revenue grew 61% year over year, according to the company.
To be sure, employees spend time at work doing other things, like scrolling through social media or chatting with co-workers. One study done in 2017 by U.K. deals site Vouchercloud found that the average employee spends two hours and 53 minutes each day working productively.
Separately, a 2018 survey by the Workforce Institute at Kronos found that nearly half of full-time workers said it should take less than five hours each day to do their job if they worked uninterrupted. It polled 2,772 employees across eight nations.
Online children's clothing retailer Primary believes efficiency is key to successfully working a four-day workweek. Meetings have been trimmed and some hours are blocked off as meeting free to allow people to focus on work. Goals and ambitions haven't been changed and products are arriving in the warehouses on time.
"It was just about believing that people could be very productive in a four-day week, and that having three days off, having that extra day, to take care of life and having flexibility to catch up on all things would position us actually to be in in even a better way to achieve our goals," explained Christina Carbonell, Primary's co-founder and co-CEO.
One casualty of the increased focus on actual work may be time once spent on team building.
When Buffer, a New York-based social media software company, launched its pilot in 2020, it intentionally reduced the number of hangouts and casual events so employees could fit five days of work into four. It saw its engagement scores decrease, so it plans to dive back into intentional team-building within the four-day workweek this year.
However, the response to the shortened workweek has been overwhelmingly positive, with 91% of the team reporting they are happier and more productive.
For those who prefer, they can also spread out their hours into five shorter days.
"If you can cut out 20% of your workweek, but still maintain your goals and projects and deadlines, then I think that's a testament to the workweek being a little bit more flexible," said Nicole Miller, Buffer's director of people.
"Maybe we had a little bit more wiggle room before and so we're seeing very good results there," she added.
"We've also just really felt the anecdotal happiness and contentment and freedom and trust that it shows our teammates."
SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox. For the Spanish version Dinero 101, click here.
CHECK OUT: 'Return being processed' means the IRS got your tax return — but your refund could still be delayed, says CPA with Acorns+CNBC
Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.