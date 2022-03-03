'Most important climate deal since Paris': UN agrees treaty to end scourge of plastic pollution

Delegates react in Nairobi, Kenya on March 02, 2022 after the United Nations agreed to start negotiating a world-first global treaty on plastic pollution.

The United Nations is poised to approve a plan to create the first-ever global plastic pollution treaty, hailing the resolution as the most important multilateral climate deal since the landmark 2015 Paris accord.

World leaders, ministers and other representatives from nearly 200 countries at the United Nations environment assembly in Nairobi, Kenya, agreed on Wednesday to develop a treaty designed to bring an end to the scourge of plastic pollution.

The resolution, which addresses the full lifecycle of plastic, including production, design and disposal, will be developed over the next two years.

It is hoped an agreement to address the growing problem of plastic waste in the world's oceans, rivers and landscapes can be reached by the end of 2024.

Inger Andersen, executive director of the U.N. Environment Programme, described the breakthrough as "a triumph by planet earth over single-use plastics."

"This is the most significant environmental multilateral deal since the Paris accord. It is an insurance policy for this generation and future ones, so they may live with plastic and not be doomed by it," Andersen said.

The U.N. agency warned that the success of any agreement would ultimately depend on the final terms of the deal, with delegates set to iron out the finer details by contending with the interests of member states.