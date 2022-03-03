'Economic destruction' may lie ahead as oil prices push higher, analyst says

Oil prices are spiraling higher on supply concerns as the Russia-Ukraine crisis develops, and this could lead to demand destruction and an economic recession, according to an oil analyst.

"I'm concerned that we don't have enough oil at all here, and we need to go to $120 to $150 [per barrel], and then we get into economic destruction," said Paul Sankey of Sankey Research.

The firm sees oil trading between $100 and $150 per barrel until the situation in Ukraine is resolved, according to a research note.

International benchmark Brent crude futures jumped 3.24% to $116.59 per barrel, after earlier crossing the $119 level. U.S. crude futures climbed 3.26% to $114.21 per barrel.

Oil cargoes from Russia "simply aren't moving" following the invasion and news of sanctions, despite lower prices, Sankey told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Thursday.

"There's a major, physical, immediate outage that caught an already tight market with very low inventories," he said.

Everyone is worried that the elevated prices will be highly recessionary, destroy oil demand and slow down many economies, he added.