Elon Musk dares union to hold vote at Tesla factory after Biden’s pro-labor speech

Tesla CEO Elon Musk challenged the United Auto Workers to try and organize employees at his company's plant in Fremont, California, and stepped up his attacks on the Biden administration's policies.

In a series of tweets this week, Musk went after the union, a topic that he's been more vocal about since President Joe Biden, a supporter of organized labor, took office.

"Our real challenge is Bay Area has negative unemployment, so if we don't treat and compensate our (awesome) people well, they have many other offers and will just leave!" Musk tweeted late Wednesday. "I'd like hereby to invite UAW to hold a union vote at their convenience. Tesla will do nothing to stop them."

According to the California Employment Development Department's website, Fremont had an unemployment rate of 3.1% in December 2021, the most recent available data.

Musk's union criticism is nothing new. In 2018, he made comments that were found to have violated federal labor laws after Tesla had fired a union activist.

The National Labor Relations Board has ordered Tesla to rehire the employee, and to have Musk delete the tweet. But Tesla is appealing the administrative court's decision.

Musk's latest tweets continued a thread from Tuesday night, when Biden was presenting his State of the Union address. In the speech, Biden lauded General Motors and Ford for their plans to invest in more electric vehicle production in the U.S.

Musk responded by telling his 76 million-plus followers that "Tesla has created over 50,000 US jobs building electric vehicles & is investing more than double GM + Ford combined."

GM said it expects annual capital expenditures of between $9 billion and $10 billion, largely supporting the transition to EVs, while Ford plans to spend $5 billion on its EV efforts this year. Tesla said it plans to spend $5 billion to $7 billion this year to support its projects globally.

Musk has been particularly perturbed with Biden of late. He attacked the administration's Build Back Better proposal, which includes incentives for U.S. consumers to buy electric vehicles, with larger ones if they buy union-made EVs. And he's taken on Biden for his general reluctance to mention Tesla by name alongside other U.S. car manufacturers, though he did so last month.