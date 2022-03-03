CNBC Pro

Goldman names its top stocks to cash in on a 'new era' of sustainable investing in Asia

Zavier Ong
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

watch now
VIDEO04:56
CNBC ProAdobe, Bank of America, and Meta are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers Mar. 2
Alison Conklinan hour ago
CNBC ProBonds are extra volatile, but global markets have been taking Ukraine invasion in stride for now
Patti Domm3 hours ago
CNBC ProThese are JPMorgan’s top stock picks for March
Samantha Subin5 hours ago
Read More