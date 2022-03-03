France seizes yacht linked to Rosneft boss Igor Sechin

Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin attends the panel at the 2017 St Petersburg International Economic Forum in St Petersburg, Russia on June 2, 2017.

French authorities have seized a yacht they say is linked to Russian oligarch Igor Sechin, according to France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.

"Thanks to the French customs officers who are enforcing the European Union's sanctions against those close to the Russian government", Le Maire said in a Tweet, according to a Reuters translation.

According to a translation of a letter shared in the tweet, French authorities seized the Amore Velo yacht on March 2, after a check that took several hours. The 280-foot yacht was seized in the La Ciotat shipyards, on the south coast of France.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.