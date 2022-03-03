CNBC Pro

Here are Credit Suisse’s top stock picks for March

Sarah Min@_sarahmin
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProTraders assess chances of positive market outcomes on Ukraine, the Fed and inflation
Bob Pisanian hour ago
CNBC ProGoldman names its top stocks to cash in on a 'new era' of sustainable investing in Asia
Zavier Ong
watch now
VIDEO04:56
CNBC ProAdobe, Bank of America, and Meta are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers Mar. 2
Alison Conklin
Read More