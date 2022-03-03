Here are the Russian oligarch yachts being seized as sanctions take effect

A file photo dated September 10, 2018 shows mega yacht named "Dilbar" belonging to Uzbek-born Russian business-magnate Alisher Usmanov as it refuels by a tanker in Mugla, Turkiye. Germany seizes Russian billionaire Usmanov's yacht at Port of Hamburg.

At least two superyachts owned by Russian oligarchs have been seized by authorities in the European Union after the executives were sanctioned following their country's invasion of Ukraine.

Russian billionaire and business tycoon Alisher Usmanov's superyacht "Dilbar" was restricted from leaving its anchorage by German authorities on Thursday, according to an official with knowledge of the matter.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the yacht has not been physically seized but rather is not allowed to move from its current location in the German port city of Hamburg. The person added that more measures will be taken later.

The extraordinary yacht, named after Usmanov's mother, extends over 500-feet and is equipped with the largest indoor swimming pool ever installed on a private vessel. The Department of Treasury estimates that the current value of Usmanov's yacht is approximately $735 million.

A Treasury official referred CNBC's inquires for an update on motor yacht Dilbar to German authorities. The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said any action taken by German authorities would not involve transferring the vessel to the United States under Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, or OFAC, sanctions.

Usmanov and his superyacht entered U.S. crosshairs on Thursday when the Biden administration announced additional sanctions on Russian elites with Kremlin ties.

The Treasury Department wrote in a release that Usmanov is close to Russian President Vladimir Putin and that his "Kremlin ties enrich him and enable his luxurious lifestyle."

The new U.S. sanctions listing Usmanov's yacht as blocked property effectively means that any transactions related to the yacht, including maintenance, the hiring of crew, payment of docking fees conducted with U.S. persons or in U.S. dollars are prohibited.