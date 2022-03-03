New IRS rule offers higher penalty-free withdrawals for early retirees

Pascal Broze | Getty Images

One of the pain points of early retirement is limited access to your nest egg before age 59½ without incurring a 10% penalty. While a new IRS rule makes it easier to tap more penalty-free money, you still need to weigh your options, financial experts say. Generally, early pre-tax 401(k) or individual retirement account withdrawals trigger a 10% penalty on top of levies, with several exceptions, including so-called substantially equal periodic payments, or SEPPs, a series of distributions for five years or until age 59½, whichever is longer. These payments are also known as 72(t). "SEPPs have always been a little-known but effective strategy," said certified financial planner Jeff Farrar, executive managing director of Procyon Partners in Shelton, Connecticut, explaining the appeal for a retiree in their early 50s with a substantial balance.

Your SEPPs use one of three calculation methods, factoring in your account balance, a "reasonable interest rate" and you and the account beneficiary's ages. While the IRS previously capped interest to match the previous two months' federal mid-term rates, you can now use a higher rate of 5%, according to new guidance, significantly boosting payments. For example, let's say you have a $1,000,000 account balance and you're age 50 with a 45-year-old spouse who is the beneficiary. For January 2022, the rate was 1.56%, for a maximum SEPP distribution of $36,151 per year. However, the new 5% rate boosts the annual payment to $59,307.

"It works fine as long as the client understands they need to maintain that exact draw for the required time," Farrar said. However, if you don't follow the rules, you'll owe a 10% penalty on all of your payments, with possible underpayment fees and interest.

The rule of 55

While bigger withdrawals may be attractive, there may be a better option if you're age 55 or older with a 401(k) permitting early withdrawals, said Brian Schmehil, a CFP and senior director of wealth management at The Mather Group in Chicago. That's because of another 10% penalty exception, known as the "rule of 55," allowing you to skip early withdrawal fees from your current 401(k) or 403(b) when leaving a job at age 55 or after. And some public service workers may qualify at age 50.