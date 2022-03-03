NYC to turn Brooklyn port into a hub for offshore wind farm construction

An artist rendering of the future South Brooklyn Marine Terminal, transformed into a major hub for wind turbine construction. Artist rendering courtesy Equinor

New York City is moving to become one of the largest port facilities for offshore wind farm parts in the United States. Mayor Eric Adams announced on Thursday that the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal will be retrofitted to handle very large and specific offshore wind turbine construction parts. The Empire Wind 1 project and Beacon Wind offshore wind farm projects, both of which will be located in the Atlantic Ocean off Long Island, will source materials from the newly upgraded terminal.

A map showing the location of future wind turbines, the Empire Wind and Beacon Wind projects. Map courtesy Equinor

