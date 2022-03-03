Stock futures rise slightly as investors brace for February jobs report, Russia-Ukraine updates

Stock futures ticked up on Thursday evening ahead of a key jobs report as investors kept an eye on developments in the war in Ukraine.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 53 points, or 0.2%. Those for the S&P 500 added 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures moved up 0.2%.

The moves come in advance of the Labor Department's February jobs report. Economists surveyed Dow Jones expect growth of 440,000 jobs and the unemployment rate to tick down to 3.9%. Hourly wages are projected to grow 5.8% year over year.

This is the last jobs report before the Federal Reserve's next meeting, where the central bank is expected to begin hiking interest rates. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that he is leaning toward support a single 25-basis point hike in March. A basis point is equal to 0.01%.

"I think because we saw Powell say, uncharacteristically frankly, specifically say that the planned to support a 25-basis point hike, that speculative thinking may be a little bit more anchored at a 25-basis point hike even if we do see a stronger-than-expected report tomorrow," said Lauren Goodwin, economist and portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments.

The wage growth component of the report could a key data point as traders try to figure out the policy path for the path, Goodwin said.

"Even 5.8% wage growth is a wage cut if inflation is creeping up above 7%," Goodwin said.

The war in Ukraine will also be at the front of investors' minds on Friday. Ukraine still holds its capital city Kyiv more than a week into the fighting, though reports of shelling have increased in other major cities. One million Ukrainians have fled the country, according to the United Nations.

Meanwhile, economic sanctions from the U.S. and its allies have effectively cut off Russia's economy from large parts of the global financial system. JPMorgan said in a note on Thursday that Russia's economy could shrink by 35% at an annualized rate in the second quarter.