Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Best Buy, BJ's, Snowflake and more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

Best Buy — Shares of the retailer climbed 5% in premarket trading after the company announced it was raising its quarterly dividend by 26%. The move comes despite an underwhelming fourth-quarter report from Best Buy, with adjusted earnings just matching analyst expectations, according to Refinitiv.

BJ's Wholesale — The wholesale retailer saw shares sink 13.8% premarket after missing Wall Street expectations for quarterly revenue. BJ's reported revenue of $4.36 billion, compared with $4.4 billion expected by analysts, according to StreetAccount.

Big Lots — Big Lots shares fell 6.4% in premarket trading after a weaker-than-expected earnings report. The retailer posted earnings of $1.75 per share versus the Refinitiv consensus estimate of $1.89 per share.

Burlington Stores — Shares of the off-price retailer sunk 12.1% premarket after Burlington missed Wall Street estimates on the top and bottom line. Burlington reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.53 per share on revenue of $2.60 billion. The Refinitiv consensus estimate was $3.25 per share earned on $2.78 billion in sales.

Kroger — Kroger shares gained 5.8% in premarket trading after the grocery chain beat on earnings. The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 91 cents per share on revenue of $33.05 billion. Analysts had expected a profit of 74 cents per share on revenue of $32.86 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Snowflake — Shares of Snowflake are down more than 18% premarket after the data-analytics software company forecasted slowing product revenue growth. The company reported an adjusted loss of 43 cents per share. Revenue came in at $383.8 million, beating analyst estimates of $372.6 million.

Box Inc. — Shares of Box gained 5.7% premarket after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results. The company earned 24 cents per share excluding items on $233 million in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting the company to earn 23 cents on $229 million in revenue.

American Eagle Outfitters — Shares of the retailer declined 4.6% premarket after American Eagle's quarterly report. The company warned higher freight costs would weigh on earnings in the first half of 2022.

Intel — Shares of Intel fell 1.3% in early morning trading after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from equal-weight to underweight. "Downgrades of value stocks ... will let us focus on more actionable situations that offer relatively more attractive risk-reward going forward," Morgan Stanley's Ethan Puritz said.

Southwest — Southwest shares gained 1.9% premarket after Evercore ISI upgraded the airline stock to outperform from in-line. "Greater relative financial strength + margin focused planning lead us to raise our rating on Southwest," the firm said.

—CNBC's Jesse Pound and Samantha Subin contributed to this report.