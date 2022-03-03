The 5 most in-demand remote jobs right now—and how much they pay

The 2022 job market is still flush with opportunities – and a growing number of companies are offering remote positions to accommodate people's desire for flexibility at work.

Last year FlexJobs, a membership service for jobseekers, saw a 12% increase in the number of remote job listings on their site, as well as a wider range of remote opportunities across industries and experience levels.

FlexJobs looked at over 13,000 job listings from 5,800 companies on the site's database over the last month to determine which remote jobs are the most in-demand right now and are expected to become more popular in the coming months.

Roles like "recruiter" and "accountant" are at the top of list. The growth of such roles reflects larger shifts happening in the work landscape, FlexJobs career coach Toni Frana tells CNBC Make It.

"The rise in recruiting roles signals the need to hire talent, especially on the heels of the Great Resignation," she says. "While the spike in accounting positions may be somewhat seasonally driven, the demand for it [and other jobs] may be a result of so many of these top roles moving into the remote work space."

Here are the most in-demand remote jobs according to FlexJobs and their average salaries.