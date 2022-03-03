Twitter to reopen offices March 15, though remote work remains an option

Twitter will reopen its offices in the middle of this month, though employees will still be allowed to work remotely, according to an email from CEO Parag Agrawal to staffers.

"It's been almost two years since we closed our offices and travel and I'm excited to announce that we're ready to fully open up business travel and all our offices around the world!" Agrawal wrote in a note that he posted to Twitter on Wednesday. "Business travel is back effective immediately, and office openings will start on March 15."

Tech workers are starting to filter back to the office as Covid-19 cases plummet across the U.S. Google told employees on Wednesday that it would begin requiring employees to return in person three days a week starting in early April.

Agrawal, who was promoted to CEO of the San Francisco-based company in November, is taking a slightly different approach than Jack Dorsey, his predecessor and a Twitter co-founder. Dorsey told employees in the early days of the pandemic two years ago that they could work remotely "forever" if they wanted to.

Agrawal said he'll still honor that policy, but he warned that "distributed working will be much, much harder" and said "there will be lots of challenges."

"The decisions about where you work, whether you feel safe traveling for business, and what events you attend, should be yours," Agrawal wrote.

Agrawal touted the advantages of having employees together in the same physical space, where they can experience the company culture, and said office visits, meetings and events, will "bring that culture to life in such a powerful way."

