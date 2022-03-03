UAE reinstates visa on arrival for Ukrainians in quick reversal

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The Foreign Ministry of the United Arab Emirates announced Thursday that Ukrainian citizens remain eligible for visa on arrival in the country, two days after it was announced that the policy had been suspended.

The news comes as Russian bombings all over Ukraine intensify, and the number of people who have fled Ukraine as refugees surpasses 1 million, according to the United Nations.

"Concerning reports on the issuance of advance visas to Ukrainian nationals to enter the UAE," the ministry said in a statement, "Ukrainian nationals continue to be eligible for visa on arrival to the UAE."

It added: "The UAE also provides critical services to Ukrainian nationals in the UAE who require assistance, in coordination with the Embassy of Ukraine in the UAE."

On Tuesday, March 1, a post on the Ukrainian embassy in the UAE's Facebook page said that the UAE was temporarily suspending the memorandum of understanding between the two countries that had established mutual cancellation of visa requirements.

"From today, citizens of Ukraine - passport holders of Ukrainian citizen for going abroad should receive a suitable visa for visiting the UAE," it said. The Ukrainian embassy confirmed the policy change on a phone call with CNBC, adding that it did not know the reason for the decision. The news was met with widespread anger and criticism among Ukrainians and on social media.