CNBC Pro

Barclays says latest results show why Costco is a 'GOAT' in retail, keep buying it

Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProHere are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Rivian, Roblox, Six Flags, Uber & more
Michael Blooman hour ago
CNBC ProRaymond James hits 'pause' on Best Buy, downgrades retailer
Hannah Miao3 hours ago
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley names this energy stock a top pick, sees nearly 20% upside
Hannah Miao4 hours ago
Read More