When buy now, pay later comes back to bite you

You can use buy now, pay later for just about everything these days.

Since the start of the pandemic, installment payments have exploded in popularity along with a general surge in online shopping.

In some cases, spreading out the cost of a big-ticket purchase — like a Peloton, for example — makes financial sense, especially at 0%. Yet consumers can run into trouble if they are juggling too many payment plans at once.

More from Personal Finance:

Have a case of buyer’s remorse? Inflation may be to blame

How to save at the pump as gas prices soar

3 ways to spend your tax refund this year

These days, most consumers will see a buy now, pay later option when shopping online at retailers like Target, Walmart and Amazon, and many providers are introducing browser extensions, as well, which you can download and apply to any online purchase. Then there are the apps, which let you use installment payments when buying things in-person, too — just like you would use Apple Pay.

Nearly 45% of shoppers have now signed up for at least one buy now, pay later plan, according to a survey by DebtHammer.org — a 41% jump since April of last year.

Of those who've used the installment payment plans, 22% regret their decision, the report found.

Roughly 30% said they've struggled to keep up with the payments and have had to skip paying an essential bill to avoid defaulting.