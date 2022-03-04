EU considers energy sanctions on Russia after nuclear power plant attack

The European Union is debating new sanctions against Russia — and this time they could hit the energy sector.

Three European officials, who did not want to be named due to the sensitivity of the talks, told CNBC that ministers will be looking at imposing energy sanctions on Russia when they meet Friday.

EU foreign affairs ministers are meeting in Brussels to discuss next steps as Moscow continues to bombard Ukraine. Concerns have intensified over the last 24 hours following Russia's attack on Europe's largest nuclear plant — in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine — which has now been seized by Russian forces.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief, told CNBC's Steve Sedgwick that "everything is on the table."

One official told CNBC that ministers will discuss energy sanctions today, "but no major decision is expected." While another said that both defensive and offensive sanctions against Russia would be looked at.

Representatives of Ukraine, the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom will also take part in the discussions.

A third official said that Friday was a good moment to take stock of where the West is on sanctions, and to show "the transatlantic unity and the good cooperation between the EU and NATO."

The EU has already taken bold steps to sanction the Kremlin, notably by blocking Russian banks from the international payment system, SWIFT. However, pressure has been mounting on the bloc to do more.