European markets set for lower open as Russia attacks Ukraine power plant

LONDON — European markets are set to slide on Friday as Russia's invasion of Ukraine escalates, with Russian forces attacking Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 48 points lower at 7,190, Germany's DAX is set to drop by around 198 points to 13,500 and Franc's CAC 40 is seem shedding around 70 points to 6,308, according to IG data.

A fire broke out at a training facility at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after an attack by Russian forces early Friday morning. Ukraine officials said the situation is now secure, while the U.S. Nuclear Incident Response Team has been activated.

International leaders have condemned the bombardment and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he would call for an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting to discuss the attack.

Russia has been ratcheting up its assault on its neighbor in recent days, shelling major cities and advancing toward the capital city of Kyiv. The invasion has drawn unprecedented economic sanctions from Western governments.

Markets in Asia-Pacific tumbled as investors continued to monitor the invasion, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index and Japan's Nikkei 225 both falling more than 2% to lead losses.

U.S. stock futures also fell early Friday morning ahead of a key jobs report, but recouped some losses following the reassuring statements out of Kyiv.

Earnings before the bell on Friday came from Lufthansa, while economic data releases include February PMI (purchasing managers' index) readings from the euro zone and the U.K.

