Former Australia cricketer Shane Warne dies at the age of 52

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 26: Former Australian cricketer and FOX Sports commentator Shane Warne is seen during day one of the Third Test match in the Ashes series between Australia and England at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia.

Legendary Australia cricketer Shane Warne has died at the age of 52.

Warne's management released a statement saying he had died of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand.

The statement read: "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived.

"The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

Leg-spinner Warne is the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket history with 708 wickets in 145 matches, behind only Sri Lankan Muttiah Muralitharan's tally of 800.

Since retiring from the game in 2013, he worked as a pundit for Sky Sports and coached London Spirit in the inaugural edition of The Hundred in 2021.