Kraken crypto exchange won't shut down Russian accounts unless legally required, CEO says

One of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges won't shut down Russian accounts unless the State Department orders it to do so, according to its CEO.

Kraken CEO and co-founder Jesse Powell said the San Francisco-based company is within legal sanctions requirements and is working with law enforcement to make sure banned accounts don't slip through the cracks. But total bans are unfair to average Russians, who might not support the country's invasion of Ukraine, Powell said.

"It's a pretty extreme measure, and it's far beyond turning off someone's access to their music streaming service, or their their photo sharing app," Kraken's CEO told CNBC's Crypto World in an interview. "Shutting off someone's financial access is something we take very seriously."

The United States, U.K. and European Union have announced waves of penalties against Russia to pressure President Vladimir Putin into backing off from an attack on Ukraine. That includes cutting the country out of the widely used global payments communication system, SWIFT. Visa, Mastercard, major banks, and other conglomerates such as Nike and Apple have stopped doing business in Russia.

Despite the restrictions, payment companies are still technically allowed to operate there, as long as the accounts don't pop up on a sanctions list. If the U.S. and NATO allies went a step further with country-wide bans, such as those on North Korea and Iran, Powell said the exchange would pivot and shut things down.

"Where we are required to do so legally, we will freeze the accounts," he said. "But as far as sanctioning individuals, we haven't seen that work very well... once you go to freeze someone's financial account, they're no longer able to pay their rent, pay their debts, buy food, and support their family."