Russian sanctions spark fire sale and asset freezes for UK-based oligarchs

Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea, waves at fans after the UEFA Champions League Final between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Estadio do Dragao on May 29, 2021, in Porto, Portugal.

Billionaire Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has embarked on a fire sale of his most valuable U.K. assets in the latest move by Vladimir Putin's inner circle to distance themselves from their wealth as Western sanctions begin to bite.

The 55-year-old mogul on Wednesday announced the sale of his prized Chelsea soccer club in England, the crown jewel in a string of listings worth billions of dollars that have so far escaped the net of sanctions cast by Western governments in a bid to stem Putin's war.

The club, which Abramovich bought for £140 million in 2003, is expected to sell for around £3 billion ($4 billion). The billionaire is said to be writing off £1.5 billion in debt owed to him by the club.

Meanwhile, a portfolio of London properties, including a Kensington mansion valued at £150 million and Chelsea Waterfront penthouse bought for £22 million in 2018, could reportedly fetch a combined £200 million.

The sale came a day before Western allies on Thursday added new names to their lists of sanctioned oligarchs, with both the U.S. and the U.K. targeting Alisher Usmanov, among others with close ties to the Kremlin. The sanctions will see their assets frozen and travel restricted.

In a statement released Wednesday, Abramovich — who has thus far avoided taking a political stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine — said the move was in the "best interest of the club," and added that all net proceeds from the sale would be donated to victims of the war. That follows his move last week to transfer stewardship of Chelsea to a charitable foundation.

The timing of the sale is notable, however, with British opposition Labour party lawmaker Chris Bryant saying that Abramovich is "terrified of being sanctioned," and is liquidating his assets.