Russia attacks Ukrainian nuclear power plant, UK to call for emergency UN Security Council meeting

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said she has spoken to Ukraine's energy minister about the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and has decided to activate the U.S. Nuclear Incident Response Team.

"Russian military operations near the plant are reckless and must cease," added Granholm in a tweet.

"The plant's reactors are protected by robust containment structures and reactors are being safely shut down."

Separately, the International Atomic Energy Agency said that it has spoken with Ukrainian leadership, and has been told that "essential" equipment at the plant is still functioning.

"Ukraine tells IAEA that fire at site of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has not affected essential' equipment, plant personnel taking mitigatory actions," the agency posted on Twitter.

— Sumathi Bala