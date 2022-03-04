LIVE UPDATES
Russia attacks Ukrainian nuclear power plant, UK to call for emergency UN Security Council meeting
This is CNBC's live blog tracking Friday's developments in Russia's attack on Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.
A fire broke out at a training facility at Europe's largest nuclear power plant after Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian location early Friday morning.
Ukrainian officials said the situation is secure.
The bombardment triggered international condemnation, as Western leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden called on Moscow to halt its attack and allow emergency responders to work on the plant in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine.
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Ukrainian President Voldoymyr Zelenskyy he would call for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the attack.
U.S. energy secretary says Ukrainian nuclear power plant reactors 'being safely shut down'
U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said she has spoken to Ukraine's energy minister about the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and has decided to activate the U.S. Nuclear Incident Response Team.
"Russian military operations near the plant are reckless and must cease," added Granholm in a tweet.
"The plant's reactors are protected by robust containment structures and reactors are being safely shut down."
Separately, the International Atomic Energy Agency said that it has spoken with Ukrainian leadership, and has been told that "essential" equipment at the plant is still functioning.
"Ukraine tells IAEA that fire at site of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has not affected essential' equipment, plant personnel taking mitigatory actions," the agency posted on Twitter.
— Sumathi Bala
UK's Johnson speaks with Zelenskyy, calls for UN Security Council meeting
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Friday on the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station.
"Both leaders agreed that Russia must immediately cease its attack on the power station and allow unfettered access for emergency services to the plant," according to a readout provided by 10 Downing Street.
"The Prime Minister said the reckless actions of President Putin could now directly threaten the safety of all of Europe," the readout added.
Johnson also told Zelenskyy that he would seek an emergency UN Security Council meeting on the matter.
— Amanda Macias
Ukrainian officials say situation at nuclear power plant is secure
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine said Friday that following an attack by Russian forces on Europe's largest nuclear power plant, the facility is currently secure.
The emergency service said that there was a fire behind the nuclear power plant in an area that is used for training. The service said that initially, firefighters were unable to extinguish the fire due to the ongoing armed conflict.
The director of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant said in a statement posted Friday on Facebook that at the moment the plant is secure.
— Amanda Macias
Google pauses ads in Russia
Google says it is pausing all ads in Russia, effective immediately.
"In light of the extraordinary circumstances, we're pausing Google ads in Russia," a company spokesperson said in an email response to CNBC on Thursday evening. "The situation is evolving quickly, and we will continue to share updates when appropriate."
The pause includes ads in Search, YouTube, and Display, the company added.
The widespread Google ad pause comes after the company only previously blocked ads that "sought to take advantage of the situation" as categorized under its "Sensitive Events" policy. It also comes after the company this week said it would ban Russian state-funded publisher sites, ads, apps, and YouTube channels from its various platforms.
— Jennifer Elias
Biden speaks with Zelenskyy as Russian forces attack Europe's largest nuclear plant
President Joe Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday evening amid reports that Europe's largest nuclear plant was under siege by Russian forces.
"President Biden joined President Zelenskyy in urging Russia to cease its military activities in the area and allow firefighters and emergency responders to access the site," the White House said in a readout of the call.
Biden also spoke with the under secretary for nuclear security of the U.S. Department of Energy and the administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration to receive an update on the situation at the plant.
The White House said that Biden will continue to receive regular briefings on the matter.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, located in the Ukrainian city of Enerhodar, was on fire and warned that "if it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chornobyl!"
The last known call between Biden and Zelenskyy was on Tuesday, before that the two leaders spoke on Feb. 25.
– Amanda Macias