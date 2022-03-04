Silicon Valley is pulling its most popular products and services from Russia

CEO Tim Cook speaks at an Apple event at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California, September 10, 2019. Stephen Lam | Reuters

Silicon Valley's biggest technology companies have made it harder for people in Russia to access some of the most widely used technologies in the world as President Vladimir Putin continues his invasion of Ukraine. Many of the actions have been taken in line with sanctions that have been imposed by the U.S. government. Apple got the ball rolling on Tuesday when it announced it was halting sales in Russia on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Macs and all other products. "They're leading from the front on it," CCS Insight Chief Analyst Ben Wood told CNBC, adding that it puts pressure on rival firms to follow.

The Cupertino-headquartered firm also said that it removed Russian state-backed media outlets RT News and Sputnik News from its App Store around the world except for Russia. Google has removed both news outlets from its Play Store in Europe too. The Mountain View search giant told CNBC on Friday that it is also suspending all advertising in Russia. The decision comes after Russia's internet watchdog, Roskomnadzor, accused YouTube, a division of Google, of running large ad campaigns to misinform Russians about the country's invasion of Ukraine. "In light of the extraordinary circumstances, we're pausing Google ads in Russia," a Google spokesperson said. "The situation is evolving quickly, and we will continue to share updates when appropriate," they added. Meanwhile, home-sharing platform Airbnb, said it is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus. Brian Chesky, the company's CEO and co-founder, announced the move on Twitter late on Thursday, three days after Airbnb said it will offer free, temporary housing for up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine.