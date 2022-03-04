Sony and Honda team up to develop electric cars with goal of sales beginning in 2025

Kenichiro Yoshida, Chairman, President and CEO of Sony Group Corporation, speaks as he introduces the VISION-S 02, an SUV prototype vehicle, as the VISION-S 01, announced in 2020, is on display during a Sony press event for CES 2022 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on January 4, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Japanese electronics giant Sony and carmaker Honda have created a joint venture to make and sell electric vehicles, the companies said Friday.

Sony and Honda aim to establish a new company this year and begin sales of their first vehicle in 2025.

The new company will design, develop and sell electric cars but not own or operate manufacturing facilities. With its years-long expertise in car making, Honda will be responsible for manufacturing the car at its own plants. Sony will develop the "mobility service platform" for the car.

It's unclear what that might look like at this point, but Sony is a key supplier of image sensors for smartphones and is increasingly designing these chips for cars. Sony is also a major gaming player with its PlayStation division.

Sony said in January that it will set up a company called Sony Mobility to explore entry into the electric vehicle market. The company also took the wraps off a prototype sport utility vehicle called the VISION-S 02.