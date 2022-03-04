‘Europe needs to wake up’: Ukraine issues dire warning after Russia attacks nuclear power plant

A screen grab captured from a video shows a view of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant during a fire following clashes around the site in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine on March 4, 2022.

Russian military forces on Friday seized control of Europe's largest nuclear power plant, according to Ukraine's nuclear agency, shortly after a night of Russian shelling set a building ablaze at the complex.

The assault was met with widespread condemnation as many in Europe woke to news of the attack on the continent's largest nuclear facility, in Zaporizhzhya, Ukraine.

Authorities say the fire at the site has now been extinguished by emergency services and radiation levels are normal.

Situated in the southeast of Ukraine, the Zaporizhzhya complex houses six of the country's 15 operational nuclear power reactors. These reactors produce about half of the country's electricity.

The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine said personnel at the Zaporizhzhia facility were monitoring the condition of power units to ensure they could operate safely. The agency said there was currently no information on whether casualties or injuries were sustained in the shelling.

It comes as Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its ninth day and amid conflicting reports about which side controls the strategically important Black Sea port city of Kherson.