A doctor shares the 5 'magical superfoods' she always adds to her diet 'for a strong immune system'

There are a number of ways your lifestyle can enhance your immune system, but one of the most important is eating the right foods. So how do we choose? It seems like every few weeks there is a new immune-boosting superfood on the scene. But as an immunologist and functional medicine doctor, I'm here to tell you that any nutrient-dense food that's rich in vitamins and minerals is an immune superfood. However, some foods seem to stand out from the rest for their beneficial properties. Here are five magical superfoods that I always try to add to my diet for a strong and healthy immune system:

1. Mushrooms

The maitake mushroom is an edible mushroom that grows at the base of trees and is known to have medicinal benefits. db_beyer | Getty

Mushrooms have been a staple in traditional Chinese medicine for thousands of years. And now we have modern science to explain the effects of these amazing fungi, which, depending on the species, can boost, redirect or modulate our immune activity. The one I like best is maitake, also called "hen-of-the-woods" or "chicken-of-the-woods." Not only do they make delicious tacos, but they can increase Th1 cytokines, which help stimulate cellular immune response when fighting bacterial infections.

Shiitake mushrooms are commonly used in Asian cooking and have been found to have immune-stimulating activities. Richard Bord | Getty

I'm a fan of shiitake mushrooms, too. Studies show a pattern of immune-boosting benefits, such as an increase in NK and Cytotoxic T cells — both advantageous in conquering viruses and cancer cells. Lastly, there's the reishi mushroom, which has been shown in several studies to increase the Th1 cytokine response and help make chemotherapeutic drugs more effective. In addition, extracts of reishi promote the immune response against certain strains of herpes virus. Reishi mushrooms have a hard outer shell that makes them inedible, so capsules are the most convenient form.

2. Ginger

Ginger has several strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. The spicy, aromatic root contains compounds called gingerols, which show promise in preventing cardiovascular disease by reducing oxidative stress in blood vessels, as well as inflammation in the heart area.

Ginger contains strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. All Nea | Getty

Studies reveal that ginger extract may help prevent alcohol-induced liver disease and can also block the kidney damage created by chemotherapy drugs. I often recommend ginger to patients who have nausea, bloating and other GI complaints from imbalances in their microbiome. You can incorporate fresh ginger in savory dishes, smoothies and ginger tea, or grab a ginger shot bottle (found at many juice bars and cafes) to drink plain or dilute in water.

3. Broccoli sprouts

Recently, a great deal of attention has been focused on broccoli sprouts, a potent source of one of the most immune-supportive biochemicals: sulforaphane. On its own, sulforaphane has been shown to increase the levels of several antioxidant compounds by inducing a compound in our cells called NRF-2. This is sometimes called the "master regulator" of antioxidants, which means it helps increase the production of other antioxidants. NRF-2 can play a role in lowering inflammation seen in many diseases like cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and liver disease.

The best way to eat broccoli sprouts is raw — for instance, in salads. redit: RJ Sangosti | Getty

Most cruciferous vegetables, such as cauliflower and broccoli, contain large amounts of glucoraphanin, which converts to sulforaphane during digestion. However, young broccoli sprouts contain between 10 and 100 times more sulforaphane than mature broccoli! The best way to eat broccoli sprouts is raw — for instance, in salads — because sulforaphane is easily broken down by cooking. I always aim to eat two ounces of broccoli sprouts a week.

4. Garlic

Not only does garlic make everything taste more delicious, but this pungent vegetable has multiple compounds that regulate the immune system. Studies on garlic find that it is immune-stimulating — increasing the activity of NK cells, a type of immune cell that has granules with enzymes that can kill tumor cells or cells infected with a virus. At the same time, garlic is anti-inflammatory and can be cardioprotective by lowering cholesterol and blood pressure. It's also fabulous for fortifying our gut, for several reasons: It can increase levels of beneficial bacteria like Lactobacillus, a natural inhabitant of the GI tract and an excellent probiotic.

It's known to be antibacterial, antiviral and antifungal.

It can fix bacterial imbalances in the gut that may be driving inflammation. You can incorporate garlic into almost any recipe — so use it whenever you can — and you can also find it in supplement form if you're not a fan of the taste.

5. Turmeric

If I had to pick one culinary compound out of nature's apothecary for it's immune-supportive effects, I'd go with turmeric root.

The bright yellow-orange root is not only a staple in Indian cooking, but it contains a magical compound called curcumin. Annmartianova80 | Twenty20