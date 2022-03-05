CNBC Pro

What investors should know about Russia-Ukraine agflation, from commodities markets to grocery stores

Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
WATCH LIVE

More In Investing trends

CNBC ProCrypto has its gold moment, outperforming amid the war in Ukraine. Can it last?
Tanaya Macheel
CNBC ProGoldman says these dividend stocks should beat the market during these inflationary times
Samantha Subin
CNBC ProThese stocks may beat the market as wheat and other agricultural prices soar, history shows
Hannah Miao
Read More