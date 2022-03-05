Eastern Europe created its own Silicon Valley. Russia's invasion of Ukraine risks it all

Male and female software developers work at their desks in the Luxoft Holding Inc. offices in Kiev, Ukraine, on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Technology has been at the center of national security and global economic concerns for years. U.S. President Joe Biden used his State of the Union address this week to again focus on competition with China and competitiveness in technology manufacturing. But that speech was overwhelmed by the more immediate concern of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and there is another key link in the technology sector that the first land war in Europe since WWII has highlighted: the booming hub of tech workers in Eastern Europe. Ukraine, Belarus and Russia – three countries now intertwined in war – have grown into essential growth areas for tech talent in a world more reliant on digital than ever before. From start-ups sourcing the developers and engineers they need to get to the next level, to already established corporations relying on software partners for digital transformation, hundreds of thousands of tech workers in the region have become critical to the global economy. Gartner estimates there are over one million IT professionals in the three countries, with one-quarter (250,000) working for consulting or outsourcing firms. There were 200,000 Ukrainian developers in the country in 2020, according to Amsterdam-based software development outsourcing company Daxx, which says that 20% of Fortune 500 companies have their remote development teams in Ukraine. Software vendors working on behalf of big corporations, from financials to retail, rely on the talent that the region has cultivated. Take EPAM Systems, as an example. More than 50% of its tech staff are across the three nations – over 30,000 employees. It is an example of just how quickly war can disrupt the functioning of organizations in ways impossible to imagine, with internal dissension now an issue for EPAM leadership as workers in Ukraine call for its CEO to take a much harder anti-Putin line, according to a Bloomberg report, even though it has so many workers in Russia and Belarus.

For many following the rapidly unfolding events on social media, Aleksandr Volodarsky, the Ukrainian founder and CEO of developer outsourcing company Lemon.io, has helped to make the human dimensions and tech worker dimensions of the war real, through tweets such as one in which he showed a picture of his chief marketing officer in military gear. He had announced back in mid-February that his company was providing two months of pay in advance to employees, and he has since posted that clients are stepping up and "even though developers are mobilized, unavailable, can't work, or volunteered to help the army, they will keep paying them regular salaries." For analysts who have covered companies like EPAM Systems associated with the rise of talent in the region, immediate concerns are with the contacts they have made and the individuals they have come to know from the ranks of company leadership and the broader tech communities in Eastern Europe, and the scope of the humanitarian crisis in the region is greater than any company or sector outlook. "Yes our teams are sending deliverables from a f—ing parking garage in Kharkiv under heavy shelling and gunfire in the area. Amazing humans," Logan Bender, chief financial officer at a San Francisco-based software licensing company, said in a story posted to Instagram on Tuesday by venture capital meme account PrayingforExits. Longer-term, though, there is significant risk of a ripple effect across technology and other sectors. "We've seen a lot of Eastern European countries become hotbeds for development," said Scott Berg, software analyst at Needham. "Whether it is the right individuals or the right individuals at the right price, across all of the companies I cover, a solid third if not half have resources in that area." "These public companies, the headline companies like EPAM, are just the tip of the iceberg," said another analyst.

The dawn of digital geopolitics