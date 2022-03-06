Stock futures fall as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to weigh on investors

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 2, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. equity futures fell Sunday evening after the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished its fourth week in a row lower, as investors remained wary of the fighting between Russia and Ukraine.

Dow futures lost 329 points, or 0.9%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures slid 1.2% and 1.3%, respectively.

On Sunday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. and its allies are considering banning Russian oil and natural gas imports in response to the country's attack on Ukraine. On the same day, gas prices surged to their highest level since 2008, with the national average topping $4 a gallon, according to AAA.

Planned evacuations from the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha Saturday were canceled after Russia violated a cease-fire agreement and fighting continued in or around both cities. Mariupol City Council said Sunday that Russia had again violated a second attempt at a temporary cease-fire that would enable its civilians to leave.

On Friday, the Dow fell 179 points, or 0.5%, to notch its fourth straight losing week. The S&P 500 lost 0.7% and closed more than 10% from its record close, a technical correction. The Nasdaq Composite moved down 1.6%.

The moves came as investors continued monitoring developments in the war between Russia and Ukraine, which weighed heavily on sentiment despite positive U.S. economic data out Friday.

"Investors aren't really just jumping out and exiting, what they're doing is rotating from Europe to the U.S., from cyclicals to big cap defensive type names," Lindsay Bell, Ally's chief markets and money strategist, told CNBC's "Closing Bell." "That's a positive sign but what we're going to need to see is that re-rotation back into the more growthy, riskier areas of the market to show that maybe the risk-on mode is back in play."