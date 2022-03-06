Angry dock workers in the UK are refusing to unload Russian oil due to Ukraine invasion

LONDON — Dock workers in Britain are taking a stand against Russia's invasion of Ukraine with ports in the country refusing to unload Russian oil and gas.

Tough sanctions from the U.K. government mean that Russian ships are not allowed to dock at British ports. However, a loophole means that Russian goods and energy can still be transported into the country using foreign ships — there is currently no blockade on oil and gas from Russia.

It appears that workers at these ports are now taking matters into their own hands.

Essar Group, which runs the Stanlow refinery in northwest England, said a German-flagged vessel had been given approval to berth at the nearby Tranmere Oil Terminal on the River Mersey. However, Sharon Graham, the general secretary of U.K. union Unite, said that her members will "under no circumstances unload any Russian oil regardless of the nationality of the vessel which delivers it."

"I am very proud of @unitetheunion's members taking a principled stand to prevent Russian oil coming to our ports," she added via a tweet early on Sunday.

"But it is appalling that they have been put in this position by the @GOVUK, which is still dragging its feet on sanctions."

Meanwhile, two Russian ships that were due to dock in Kent, in southeast England, were turned away this weekend due to the sanctions. Staff at the Grain LNG port had expressed their anger that they might be asked to unload the ships' cargoes.