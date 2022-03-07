Aston Martin inks deal to develop EV batteries with UK start-up Britishvolt

The Aston Martin Rapide E electric vehicle on display at the Auto Shanghai 2019 show in Shanghai, China.

Aston Martin is to work with Britishvolt on the development of "high performance battery cell technology," as the carmaker gears up to launch a battery-electric vehicle in 2025. The two firms have signed a memorandum of understanding relating to the plans.

In an announcement Monday, the companies said a joint R&D team would "design, develop, and industrialise battery packs, including bespoke modules and a battery management system."

Known for its gasoline-fueled luxury vehicles, Aston Martin is attempting to broaden its offering to customers by catering to the burgeoning electric vehicle market.

According to the business, all of its new product lines will offer the option of an electrified powertrain by the year 2026. Deliveries of a plug-in hybrid, the Valhalla, will start in 2024 and it wants its "core portfolio to be fully electrified by 2030."

While Aston Martin is focusing on EVs, the internal combustion engine remains important to the business and it recently launched a new, nonelectric SUV, called the DBX707.

"It will be, and is, the greatest ultra-luxury, high-performance SUV in the world," Aston Martin Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll told CNBC in an interview.