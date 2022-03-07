Cathie Wood says she still expects to see 'spectacular returns' over the next 5 years

Cathie Wood defended her firm's innovation-focused portfolio, saying she sees "spectacular returns" for Ark Invest over the next five years.

"Given our expectations for growth in these new technologies, I think we're going to see some spectacular returns," the Ark Invest CEO told CNBC's "Capital Connection."

Her comments come after her firm's flagship fund has been caught in the recent tech-led sell-off. The Ark Innovation ETF has nearly halved in the past 12 months. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 is up nearly 15% in the same time period.

"We've been in a terrible bear market for innovation," she admitted. "However, if you look from the bottom of the coronavirus to that peak [of the Ark Innovation ETF] in February of '21, we were up 358%."

Wood said, however, the firm has seen "significant inflows" since Jan. 17.

"I think a lot of our investor base is averaging down," she said. Averaging down refers to the investment strategy of buying more units of an asset when its price drops.

"You'd be amazed if you average down over time, how quickly a strategy can come back above that average. And if we're right, significantly above that average over the next five years," Wood said.