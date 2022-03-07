Deepak Chopra: Here’s how to land the right job during the ‘Great Reshuffle’

The idea of walking away from your job may sound appealing, but do you really know what you want to do instead?

About 47 million Americans quit last year in what is being called "the Great Resignation" or the "Great Reshuffle." Some left for new jobs or completely new careers; others started a business.

If you want to follow in their footsteps, the key is to make sure that you don't go from one unhappy situation to another. Therefore, the first thing you have to do is reflect on what you want, said wellness expert Deepak Chopra, founder of The Chopra Foundation and a member of the CNBC Invest in You Financial Wellness Council.

"I've always maintained that reflection and mindfulness gives you all solutions," he said.

More from Invest in You:

This company 'surprises and delights' employees to keep them happy

A four-day workweek doesn't mean less work. Here's how to do it

Meet the company that offers its contract workers benefits and job security

"Ask yourself, 'Who am I? What do I want? What is my deepest desire? What is my purpose? What are my skills? What am I grateful for?" he added.

"If you sit in stillness for those questions, the right answers will come to you. But the right opportunities will also come to you."

What most job-seekers are looking for these days is work-life balance, with 63% calling it a top priority when picking a new job, according to LinkedIn's 2022 Global Talent Trends report. In comparison, 60% cited compensation and benefits.