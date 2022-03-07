More than $1 billion could be forfeited in health-care flexible spending accounts this year

If you have a flexible savings account for health-care expenses, it's probably worth checking whether any of that money is on the verge of disappearing.

An estimated $1 billion in those accounts could be forfeited in 2022, according to an estimate from FSAstore.com. Some forfeitures could happen soon, due to a March 15 deadline at companies that have a 2.5-month grace period for spending the previous year's unused FSA funds.

"We're concerned that if workers don't understand their deadlines … they're going to forfeit money," said Rachel Rouleau, vice president of compliance for Health-E Commerce, parent company of FSAstore.com.

FSAs let workers stash away pretax money for qualifying medical expenses or, separately, dependent-care expenses. The limit for 2022 contributions to health-care FSAs is $2,850, up from $2,750 last year.

The standard deadline to use your health-care FSA money is Dec. 31 of the year in which you make the contributions. However, 36% of employers allow a 2.5-month grace period to spend the money, according to recent research from the Employee Benefit Research Institute.

Some employers also may have adopted a temporary federal rule allowing the grace period to last a full year — or up to Dec. 31, 2022. However, it's estimated that fewer than 50% of companies adopted the change.