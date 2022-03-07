LIVE UPDATES
Possible Russian energy ban sends oil prices soaring; Poland, U.S. in talks to send fighter jets
This is CNBC's live blog tracking Monday's developments in Russia's attack on Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.
The prospect of a ban on Russian oil and gas sent jitters through energy markets as oil prices hit 13-year highs.
Western sanctions so far have not targeted Russian energy exports. The country is the world's third-largest oil producer and a crucial energy supplier for the European Union.
But calls to target energy exports grew after Russian forces attacked and seized Europe's largest nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine last week.
Heightened security fears in the Baltic states following Russia's Ukraine invasion
CNBC's Steve Sedgwick reports from Vilnius, the capital and the largest city of Lithuania, where he explains the geography and history of the region, and why it's so concerned regarding recent Russian military aggression and the invasion of Ukraine.
— Matt Clinch
Three-way talks underway to send fighter jets to Ukraine
Poland, Ukraine and the United States are in talks on a deal that would get more MiG fighter jets into the hands of Ukraine.
NBC News reported that the deal would involve Poland giving MiG fighter planes to Ukraine, and the United States in turn replacing Poland's fighters with U.S.-made F-16s.
Neither Ukraine nor Russia has established air superiority in their 11-day old war, and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an urgent request for fighter aircraft during a call with 300 members of Congress on Saturday.
Ukrainian pilots are not trained to fly U.S.-made warplanes. However, Poland and Ukraine both operate MiGs — aircraft designed and made in Russia — that are left over from the days of the Soviet Union.
Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba over the weekend said warplanes and air-defense systems are his country's "highest demand" as Ukraine faces almost 200,000 Russian troops and their vehicles.
The F-16 is manufactured by General Dynamics, a unit of Lockheed Martin.
—Ted Kemp
No-fly zone over Ukraine would increase risk of a U.S.-Russia war, defense analyst says
A no-fly zone over Ukraine would "greatly increase" the risk of a war between the U.S. and Russia, according to Ted Galen Carpenter, senior fellow for defense and foreign policy studies at the Cato Institute.
"It's absolutely imperative that the United States resist Zelenskyy's call for a no-fly zone over Ukraine," he told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Monday.
The Ukrainian president has repeatedly asked NATO to establish a no-fly zone over his country, but the U.S. and its allies have so far rejected that request. Setting up a no-fly zone would mean the alliance would have to shoot down Russian aircraft over Ukraine.
"That would greatly increase the danger of a war between the United States and Russia, and we are talking about a war with nuclear implications at that point," Carpenter said.
"I don't think anyone in the United States thinks that Ukraine's security is worth taking that level of risk," he added.
Putin previously said he would consider a third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as "participation of that country in the military action."
— Abigail Ng
U.S. House 'exploring strong legislation' to ban Russian oil
In a letter to Democratic colleagues, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the U.S. House of Representatives is "exploring strong legislation" to ban imports of Russian oil.
The legislation would "further isolate Russia from the global economy," she wrote.
"Our bill would ban the import of Russian oil and energy products into the United States, repeal normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, and take the first step to deny Russia access to the World Trade Organization. We would also empower the Executive branch to raise tariffs on Russian imports," she said.
The House will vote on aid to Ukraine this week totaling $10 billion in humanitarian, military and economic support.
—Ted Kemp
U.S. crude oil spikes above $125 per barrel on possible Western ban of Russian oil
U.S. crude oil jumped above $125 per barrel in early trading Sunday evening, as the market continued to react to supply disruptions stemming from the war between Russia and Ukraine and the possibility that the U.S. and its allies and partners could institute a ban on Russian oil and natural gas.
West Texas Intermediate crude futures, the U.S. oil benchmark, surged 8%, at one point topping $130 a barrel, to reach its highest level since mid-2008. Brent crude, the international benchmark, traded 9% higher to $128.60, also the highest price seen since 2008.
"Oil is rising on the prospect for a full embargo of Russian oil and products," said John Kilduff, founding partner of Again Capital. "Already high gasoline prices are going to keep going up in a jarring fashion. Prices in some states will be pushing $5 pretty quickly."
— Tanaya Macheel