Possible Russian energy ban sends oil prices soaring; Poland, U.S. in talks to send fighter jets

A no-fly zone over Ukraine would "greatly increase" the risk of a war between the U.S. and Russia, according to Ted Galen Carpenter, senior fellow for defense and foreign policy studies at the Cato Institute.

"It's absolutely imperative that the United States resist Zelenskyy's call for a no-fly zone over Ukraine," he told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Monday.

The Ukrainian president has repeatedly asked NATO to establish a no-fly zone over his country, but the U.S. and its allies have so far rejected that request. Setting up a no-fly zone would mean the alliance would have to shoot down Russian aircraft over Ukraine.

"That would greatly increase the danger of a war between the United States and Russia, and we are talking about a war with nuclear implications at that point," Carpenter said.

"I don't think anyone in the United States thinks that Ukraine's security is worth taking that level of risk," he added.

Putin previously said he would consider a third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as "participation of that country in the military action."

— Abigail Ng