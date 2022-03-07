U.S. is collecting evidence of possible Russian war crimes in Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a joint news conference with the Lithuanian foreign minister in Vilnius, Lithuania March 7, 2022.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article contains a graphic photo of soldiers removing human remains.

The United States is collecting evidence of possible war crimes, human rights abuses and violations of international law by Russia during its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, a National Security Council spokesperson told NBC News on Monday.

The statement comes as Russia has been widely condemned for its attack on Ukraine, which has included shelling of civilian areas that has driven more than 1.5 million refugees out of the country.

And it came a day after a New York Times journalist and the mayor of Irpin, Ukraine, reported seeing a family of two adults and two young children killed by Russian artillery, images of which were widely circulated around the world.

"We are appalled by Russia's brutal tactics and the rising number of innocent civilians who have been killed in Russian strikes, which have reportedly hit schools, hospitals, kindergartens, an orphanage, residential buildings, and those fleeing through humanitarian corridors," the NSC spokesperson told NBC News.