CNBC Pro

Wall Street analysts pick their favorite solar stocks as global energy prices soar

Vicky McKeever@vmckeevercnbc
WATCH LIVE

More In Investing trends

CNBC ProOil and gas prices are surging — Here's what that means for renewable energy stocks
Pippa Stevens
CNBC ProThese stocks could rise as Russia-Ukraine war causes U.S. companies, investors to rethink globalization trend
Sarah Min
CNBC ProWhat investors should know about Russia-Ukraine agflation, from commodities markets to grocery stores
Hannah Miao
Read More