There's only one person in the world now who can influence Putin, says Stephen Roach

The "best thing" that China could do right now is to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, said economist Stephen Roach.

"There's only one person in the world, I think, who has leverage over Vladimir Putin — and that's [Chinese President] Xi Jinping," Roach told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

"I mean, China's really holding the trump card here and I think it's up to Xi to seize this moment," he added.

Fighting has intensified across many cities in Ukraine and Putin has showed no signs of letting up.

The U.S., U.K. and European Union have scrambled to hit Russia with sanctions after it invaded Ukraine. China, however, has said it won't participate in sanctions and refused to call Russia's attack on Ukraine an invasion.